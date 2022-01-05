Red Cross drives set in Oneonta
ONEONTA — Four Red Cross blood drives are scheduled in Oneonta this month.
The first will be from noon until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in East Oneonta.
The next will be downtown from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St.
Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. will be the site of a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, and lastly, a blood drive will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Quality Inn at 5206 State Highway 23, Southside.
For more information and to schedule appointments, call 800-783-277 or visit redcrossblood.org.
