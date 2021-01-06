Center schedules COVID-19 testing
ONEONTA — Free tests for COVID-19 will be offered by appointment to interested individuals who are asymptomatic for the virus from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Jan. 9 and 16, at Bassett Health Center at 125 Main St. in Oneonta.
Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the state Health Department, is offering the rapid testing.
Call 607-433-6510 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Clinics to be held for immunizations
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health Services at 99 Main St. in Delhi will sponsor immunization clinics from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. monthly on the second Friday by appointment starting Friday, Jan. 8.
According to a media release, the clinics are for those who cannot be vaccinated because they are uninsured or underinsured, or unable to be vaccinated at their physician’s office.
COVID vaccinations will not be administered at the monthly clinics. A state-wide phased distribution plan is being followed for them.
Interested individuals may call Delaware County Public Health at 607-832-5200, to see if they qualify and to schedule appointments. Visit www.del awarecountypublichealth.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.