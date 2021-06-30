Screening Coach plans stop in area
WALTON — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at the Bassett Health Center at 130 North St. in Walton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to schedule the required appointment.
