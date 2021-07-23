Screening Coach plans two stops in area
STAMFORD — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at Tops Friendly Market on Main Street in Stamford from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27; and at the Otsego County Fair in Morris from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to schedule the required appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.