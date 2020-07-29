Primary care offices to have reduced hours next week
WALTON — UHS Delaware Valley Hospital’s three Primary Care offices will have reduced hours during the week of Aug. 3.
According to a media release, the Walton office at 2 Titus Place will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 7. The Monday through Thursday extended evening hours will resume the week of Aug. 10.
The Roscoe location will be open from 8:30 a.m. until noon, while the Downsville location will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. The phones in both locations will be forwarded and answered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When deemed appropriate, virtual visits may be requested online at www.nyuhs.org or www.nyuhs.org/care-treatment/uhs-virtual-health/.
Heart and lung rehabilitation program moved at DVH
WALTON — The Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program at UHS Delaware Valley Hospital is now functioning at the hospital at 1 Titus Place in Walton. Patients who enter the hospital at the emergency walk-in entrance will be directed by a staff member.
According to a media release, the move was made to keep patients and staff safe by allowing more space for social distancing in the physical rehabilitation building and hospital.
Call 607-865-2155 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.