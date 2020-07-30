Screening Coach schedules two stops
STAMFORD — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at the Morris Fire Department at 117 E. Main St. in Morris from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, and at the Andes Bassett Clinic at 245 Lower Main St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women age 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.