Screening Coach plans July visits
STAMFORD — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at the Tops Market at 127 Main St. in Stamford from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 and the old Bishop Hotel lot on Main Street in Unadilla from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to uninsured, underinsured and those age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will be available for men and women age 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP to make an appointment.
