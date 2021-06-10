Medical disorders to be discussed
NORWICH — Dr. Aditya Pawaskar, from UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital’s rheumatology department, will present the third installment of the hospital’s virtual lunch-and-learn series on Zoom from 12:15 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
According to a media release, the program will focus on two inflammatory disorders, polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis. The first affects major muscle groups and the other affects the arteries.
Those interested in attending may register by calling 607-337-4183 or emailing melissa.stagnaro@nyuhs.org.
Upcoming programs will include a presentation on gout and pseudo gout on July 6; and osteoporosis on July 27.
