Dialogue for women to resume Tuesday
NORWICH — UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital will relaunch its Women’s Health series with “Virtual Visits” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, on Zoom. Primary Care Medical Director Kurt Harding will address telemedicine. The series was halted temporarily because of COVID-19.
“We’re taking the series virtual,” explained Director of Fundraising and Business Development Melissa Stagnaro in a media release, adding, “While we can’t meet in person right now, we’re grateful to be able to use Zoom to connect and learn from one another in a new way.”
As further stated in the release, telemedicine was first used in the 1960s during the first manned space flights. “It’s no longer rocket science,” Harding is quoted as saying, adding “It is a fairly simple and straight forward process. Virtual visits make the most sense and dispel any trepidation patients may have about a virtual consultation with their provider.”
The series is scheduled to continue its virtual format through the summer and into early fall and will return to its former meeting place at Bohemian Moon in Norwich when it is deemed appropriate to do so.
Contact Makenzie Ballard at 607-337-4239 or makenzie.ballard@nyuhs.org for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.