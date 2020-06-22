Free HIV testing available locally
Family Planning of South Central New York will offer free confidential rapid HIV testing and counseling from Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26, at its medical centers at 37 Dietz St. in Oneonta, 5 Cortland St. in Norwich and on Tuesday only at 37 Pleasant St. in Sidney. National HIV Testing Day is observed annually on June 27.
According to a media release, the rapid test is described as a finger prick for a drop of blood. Results are ready in minutes. Patients also receive counseling on how to identify and reduce their vulnerability to an HIV infection.
Family Planning also offers PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis, to help prevent HIV infection.
PrEP is for people who do not have HIV but remain vulnerable to getting the infection from sex, such as an HIV negative person with an HIV positive partner, or injectable drug use.
As further stated in the release, after suspending visits because of COVID-19, Family Planning’s medical centers are once again scheduling appointments for both urgent and non-urgent gynecological and sexual health care, including annual exams and well visits.
Same day and next day appointments and virtual phone and video visits are available for many visit types.
Visit fpscny.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.