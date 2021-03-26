Screening Coach to be at Southside Mall
SOUTHSIDE — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at the Southside Mall in state Route 23 in Oneonta from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to schedule the required appointment.
