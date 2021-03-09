Cancer screenings to be held in Delhi
DELHI – In recognition of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, the Cancer Services Program of the Central Region will provide free colon cancer screenings from Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11. The coach will be in the parking lot of Price Chopper at 3 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, age eligible individuals will be able to register for free take-home colon cancer screening kits. Mammograms and pap tests will be provided by appointment from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Screenings may be scheduled by calling 888-345-0225 or visiting www.bassett.org/getscreenedcolon.
Sen. Mike Martucci, R-Wawayanda, will have members of his staff at the event. Constituents may ask questions, raise concerns and discuss local issues as well as request assistance regarding government services.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Clinic to provide host of blood tests
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will sponsor its annual Multiphase Blood Analysis Wellness Clinic from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, AMBA offers doctor-ordered blood tests paid for by check or money order. The basic AMBA panel includes more than 30 blood tests for $40, including cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. Tests are also available for thyroxin, prostate PSA, Vitamin D-25, Hemoglobin A1C, and there is a take-home colon rectal test. Separate fees are charged for each extra test for which separate prescriptions are required.
Photo identification will need to be presented at the testing.
Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will receive $9 per participant payable by cash or check.
Proceeds will help fund scholarship awards given annually to students from area schools and sponsor young women at the NYS Women’s annual Youth Leadership Conference.
Appointments may be made by calling 800-234-8888 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will be asked to provide their doctor’s name and address during the call.
