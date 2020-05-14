'Eggs to the Rescue' features frittata
Cooperative Extension of Schoharie and Otsego Counties has shared “Eggs to the Rescue,”another of its “Life’s Solutions” articles to help families and individuals with meal planning that, because of the regional outbreak of COVID-19, may present challenges.
The article states that eggs can provide that needed protein punch along with the versatility to serve them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks.
Eggs are usually available in grocery and convenience stores, farmers' markets and farms.
Described as a source of dietary cholesterol, eggs provide a source of essential nutrients and complement heart-healthy diets.
Eggs may be fried, scrambled, poached, hard boiled, or made into frittatas. When making frittatas, it is recommended that the ingredients for the filling be cooked and cut into small pieces. Leftovers are suggested in the article for the filling. Using a combination of vegetables, cheese, and or cooked meats and grains, when seasoning the frittata, choose fresh or dried herbs that complement the ingredients. Frittatas may be served hot or cold and pack well for picnics or lunch on the go.
Explore the American Egg Board’s website at www.incredibleegg.org for more egg recipes and information.
Visit www.cceschoharie-otsego.org or contact Nutrition Program Educator Michelle Leveski at 518-234-4303, ext. 115, or email mml39@cornell.edu for the frittata recipe featured in “Eggs to the Rescue” as well as others along with nutritional information and any classes that might be scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.