Teens and children to be focus of fair
EAST END — Bassett Healthcare Network will host a mental health and wellness fair focused on teens and children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta.
According to a media release, parents, families, educators and youngsters are welcome to attend the fair that will include activities, games, community resources, educational opportunities and more than $1,000 in prizes.
Superheroes Humane Society will provide animals available for adoption. There will also be a yoga class. Yoga participants are requested to provide their own mats.
Other participating organizations will include Building Healthy Families, LEAF, Family Resource Network, Bassett’s Gender Wellness Center, Oneonta Boys and Girls Club, Child Advocacy Center, YMCA, Oneonta Teen Center, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, ONC BOCES, Oneonta Jiu Jitsu Academy, Table Rock Fitness, and Oneonta World of Learning.
Call 607-433-6501 for more information.
