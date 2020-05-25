Operations resume at Convenient Care
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network’s Convenient Care at 1 Atwell Road in Cooperstown has resumed normal operating hours.
Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Bassett Convenient Care location at One Associate Drive in Oneonta is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
According to a media release, same and next-day appointments are available for minor illnesses and injuries including sprains, rashes, minor cuts, minor burns, colds, sore throat, vomiting/diarrhea and urinary problems.
Safe care processes in place include protective gear for staff, masks for visitors and patients, temperature checks at entrances, frequent disinfecting and cleaning, frequent hand sanitizing and social distancing measures.
Patients are also encouraged to enroll in MyBassett Health Connection, the network’s secure online patient portal, by calling 607-547-5900 or 877-498-5715.
More information is available by visiting BassettConvenientCare.org.
Cancer screeningsto be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The “Importance of Cancer Screening” will be presented at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, by Bassett Healthcare’s Cancer Services Program of the Central Region live from its Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/ybazv3ym.
According to a media release, screenings for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer will be covered.
