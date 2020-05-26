Coalition to offer approach to virus
SIDNEY — The Tri-Town Coalition on Substance Abuse Prevention will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28, in a Zoom room. Community members are invited to tune in.
The presentation, “A Trauma-Sensitive Approach to COVID-19,” will be led by Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County Program Director and Prevention Specialist Amanda Decker.
According to a media release, COSAP remains committed to providing resources, tools, strategies, assistance and outreach to its communities during the coronavirus pandemic. The release notes that while practicing social distancing has been found to be an important safety precaution to help people stay healthy during this time, isolation can exacerbate mental health conditions and substance use.
“We have been seeing an increase in overdoses across our region recently,” Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Delaware County Executive Director Mary Rosenthal stated in the release. Rosenthal added, “It is important for those who are struggling to know that they are not alone. These are extraordinary circumstances and addiction is a difficult disease to battle in the best of times.”
As further stated in the release, “We must continue to spread awareness and offer support to those who need it most,” said COSAP President Lorraine Keckeisen, adding, “We may need to think of more creative ways to connect these days, but COSAP is always here as a source of help. And we want our communities to know this.”
Call 607-746-8300 for information on joining the meeting.
The group is also seeking new volunteers and professionals to become involved, offer educational topics at future meetings and join its mission.
Visit www.tritowncosap.org for more information, support and resources.
In the event that immediate mental health support is needed, call Bassett Healthcare Network’s dedicated line at 607-322-0157, to be triaged to a mental health professional at no cost.
