Transition begins at area hospital
WALTON — UHS Delaware Valley Hospital has begun to transition to a more business as usual approach as New York state begins to reopen following its temporary pause designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to a media release, starting Monday, June 1, the UHS Primary Care office in Walton will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Appointments may be made by calling 607-865-2400.
The cardiology and spine care and pain relief specialty clinics are both offering appointments and tele-mental health visits will also continue.
Patients are advised to call ahead to make appointments and when arriving should call from their car before entering the building. Appointments will be staggered to help alleviate any congestion in the waiting rooms.
Everyone must wear a mask while on the premises.
DVH will still offer virtual visits or telephone visits should patients need those options.
The physical therapy department is scheduling in-person appointments, which will also be staggered. The imaging department is also scheduling appointments farther apart.
The DVH lab will be open at 7:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Anyone entering the hospital for testing must enter through the emergency room walk-in entrance. They will speak with a screener before entering the building and be given a mask if they do not have one. Their temperature may also be taken depending on their situation.
Visitors are still not allowed in the emergency department or hospital except under special circumstances. Family and friends of patients can call the hospital at 607-865-2100 and speak with a staff member about any specific needs or questions.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yd6px2sm for more information.
Screening Coach resumes operation
After being off the road for several months because of the COVID-19 health crisis, Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach has resumed operation and will be at the Bassett Health Center at 109 Baker Ave. in Middleburgh from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4.
It will be at Southside Mall on state Route 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
Free mammograms, breast exams, pap tests and pelvic exams will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women age 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to make an appointment.
