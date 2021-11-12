Coping with virus to be addressed
HOBART — NY Project Hope Program Engagement Specialist Cheryl Gerstler will present “Coping with COVID-19,” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Hobart Community Center at 80 Cornell Ave., in Hobart.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Hobart Rotary Club, Gerstler will discuss resources available to both individuals and families, including guidance on responding to the emotional needs of children brought on by the pandemic. The resources include professional help that is free, confidential and anonymous.
Additionally, NY Project Hope has an Emotional Support Helpline where trained counselors are available to speak with from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays at 844-863-9314. The NYProjectHope.org website provides educational materials, relaxation techniques, coping tips and emotional support videos related to how to cope with the ongoing pandemic.
NY Project Hope is a program of the state Department of Mental Health. It is funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Call 646-279-4175 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.