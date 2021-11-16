Vaccine clinic set for age 5 and older
NORWICH — The Chenango County Health Department will offer a first dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for individuals 5 and older from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the former Label Shopper store location in South Plaza in Norwich. Children 5 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Appointments may be scheduled at https://tinyurl.com/4hm6t8js. Call 607-337-1660 for more information.
Delhi schedules time for vaccines
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those 18 and older from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at 97 Main St. in Delhi.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to walk-ins and the Moderna booster vaccine will be given to those who register at https://tinyurl.com/5eevpzww. The vaccine will also be available for those completing their first series.
Call 1-607-843-5200 for more information.
