DCPH organizes clinic for children
SIDNEY CENTER — Delaware County Public Health will administer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination to children age 5 to 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Harrold Campus of DCMO BOCES at 270 BOCES Drive in Sidney Center.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/2e8cbmjz.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available to those 18 and older without appointment.
Call 1-607-843-5200 for more information.
Vaccine clinic set at area hospital
‘DELHI — O’Connor Hospital at 460 Andes Road in Delhi will host a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine only. Patients must be 18 or older.
The required appointments may be scheduled by calling 607-746-0525. Patients should bring their vaccination cards and prescription insurance card(s).
Walk-ins can get COVID booster
EAST ONEONTA — FoxCare Center at1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. The clinic will include all three vaccine types.
Patients must be 18 or older. Appointments are not needed.
Patients should bring their vaccination cards and prescription insurance card(s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.