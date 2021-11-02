Flu vaccine clinic to be held in Delhi
DELHI — O’Connor Hospital in Delhi will have its annual Community Flu Vaccine Clinic from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at its specialty clinic at 460 Andes Road in Delhi. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The clinic is for community members 6 years old and older. Recipients do not need to be established Bassett Healthcare Network patients. Appointments are required. Call 607-746-0525 to make an appointment.
Flu vaccines are covered by most insurance providers. For those without insurance, costs may range from $40 to $72 depending on whether patients qualify for a low-dose or high-dose shot. Call 607-547-7973 for more information.
Vaccine clinics set for Bassett patients
ONEONTA — Flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, whether the first dose, second or booster, will be held for established Bassett patients from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and 20, at Bassett Family Medicine in Suite 9 at 739 State Route 23 in Oneonta.
Appointments may be made by calling Oneonta Health Center at 607-433-1790 or Bassett Family Medicine at 607-431-1015.
Moderna booster shot to be available
NORWICH — UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital has scheduled two vaccination clinics for eligible individuals interested in receiving a booster or third dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. They will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and 13, at UHS Cardiology on the hospital’s first floor at 179 N. Broad St. in Norwich.
Patients may schedule appointments by calling 607-337-4888 or their medical provider’s office.
