Alzheimer’s to be addressed at event
COOPERSTOWN — A free program focused on research in the Alzheimer’s and dementia field will be held at The Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown on Tuesday, Nov. 30. A presentation of the Northeastern New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the program has the sponsorship of New York Central Mutual Insurance Company of Edmeston.
According to a media release, following a breakfast buffet at 9 a.m. AANNY Executive Director Beth Smith-Boivin will provide an update on the progress that has been made in 2021 to identify better diagnostic tools and disease-changing treatments for Alzheimer’s.
She will also discuss how Alzheimer’s, described as a a complex brain disease, may need multiple treatment strategies that address the disease in several different ways along the length of its course. Concerns about diagnosis, research, treatment and support may be addressed during the questions and answer period that will follow.
Visit alz.org/crf or call 518-675-7214 for more information and to register.
