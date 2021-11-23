Clinic for vaccine set at Afton school
AFTON — The Chenango County Health Department will host a Pfizer vaccine clinic for children ages 5 and older from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Afton Central School, in the old gym at 13 Sands St. The second dose will be Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the same location.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/amnke7pn or by clicking on COVID vaccine and the scheduling button at at www.co.chenango.ny.us/public-health/nursing.
Call 607-337-1660 or email Covid19@co.chenango.ny.us for more information.
