Vaccination clinic set for Thursday
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at 97 Main St. in Delhi, for individuals 18 and older.
Vaccines will be made available to first-time recipients or those completing their initial series of two shots.
The third Moderna vaccine, or booster shot, will be administered to those who register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/4uddmb2p.
Walk-ins will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Call 1-607-832-5200 for more information.
