Vaccines available to those 5 to 11
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Healthcare Network has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 5 and older. Vaccines are available for children ages 5 to 11 in pediatric clinics and school-based health centers across the region. Parents may make appointments by calling their child’s practitioner.
According to a media release, patients ages 5 to 11 will receive the Pfizer vaccine in two doses, three weeks apart, the same as older children and adults. However, the dose they will receive is 10 micrograms instead of the 30 micrograms given to patients 12 and older.
As further stated in the release, COVID-19 booster shots are available at all Bassett clinic locations for eligible adults. Patients may qualify for a COVID-19 booster dose if they are 18 years or older, at least six months past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and at least two months past their J&J dose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.