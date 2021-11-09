Vaccination clinic set for Wednesday
HOBART — Delaware County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Mirabito Convenience Store at 1028 E. Main St. in Hobart. Verified participants will receive a $10 Mirabito gift card.
According to a media release, the clinic is for individuals 18 and older who are first time recipients or those who are completing their first series.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given to walk-ins.
The Moderna booster shot will be available to those who register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/mujy2zw8.
Call 1-607-832-5000 for more information.
Vaccinations to be weekly at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center Prime Care will offer COVID-19 and flu vaccines by appointment every Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. from Nov. 10, until further notice.
All three vaccine types will be available to individuals getting their first, second, third and booster shots.
The clinics will be open to all eligible established patients 18 and older. Visit www.bassett.org/covid-19 for eligibility criteria.
Call 1-607-547-4625 for more information and to schedule an appointment.
