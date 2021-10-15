Flu and booster shots to be given out
A flu shot clinic will be held for established patients of all ages from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Oct. 15, at Bassett Health Center at 28650 State Highway 23 in Stamford.
Call 607-652-2537 to make the required appointment.
A patient flu shot clinic is also scheduled from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Oct. 22, at the Delhi Health Center at 460 Andes Road in Delhi.
Call 607-746-0550 to make the required appointment.
Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown will sponsor a drive-thru flu shot clinic for established patients 18 and older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, behind the hospital’s outpatient clinic building.
No appointments are necessary. Call 607-547-7973 for more information.
Bassett Family Medicine in Suite 9 at 739 State Route 28 in Southside Oneonta will have vaccine clinics for established Bassett patients 18 and older from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, for the Pfizer booster shot and flu. Visit bassett.org/covid-19 to check the most up-to-date information in terms of who qualifies for Pfizer booster shots.
Flu shot clinics will continue into the next month at Bassett Family Medicine from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20.
Patients may make appointments by calling Oneonta Health Center at 607-433-1790 or Bassett Family Medicine at 607-431-1015.
Screening Coach to be in Richfield
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road in Richfield Springs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and to schedule the required appointment.
