Breast cancer facts to be presented
The Cancer Services Program will offer a “Get the Facts about Breast Cancer” Zoom presentation at noon Thursday, Oct. 21. The program is being held in partnership with Otsego County Public Health in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Information about the disease along with ways to reduce its risks will be presented.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/5sr865cd for more information and to register.
A similar program will be offered at noon Tuesday, Oct. 26, in partnership with the Schoharie County Office for the Aging.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/4x5dct8u for that program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.