Flu shot clinic to be offered in Delhi
DELHI — O’Connor Hospital in Delhi will have its annual Community Flu Vaccine Clinic from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 6, at its specialty clinic at 460 Andes Road in Delhi. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The clinic is for community members 6 years old and older. Recipients do not need to be established Bassett Healthcare Network patients. Appointments are required. Call 607-746-0525 to make an appointment.
Flu vaccines are covered by most insurance providers. For those without insurance, costs may range from $40 to $72 depending on whether patients qualify for a low-dose or high-dose shot.
Call 607-547-7973 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.