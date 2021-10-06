Drive-through flu shot clinic to be offered at Bassett
COOPERSTOWN — Bassett Medical Center will hold drive-through flu shot clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 23. These clinics are for established Bassett patients 18 and older. No appointments are necessary.
The clinic will be held behind Bassett Medical Center’s outpatient clinic building. Patients will be directed in their vehicles to where they will need to go. All participants are required to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing.
Flu vaccines are covered by most insurance providers. For those without insurance, costs may range from $40 to $72 depending on whether patients qualify for a low-dose or high-dose shot. No other vaccines will be offered at these clinics. Call 607-547-7973 for more information.
Third shot available locally
Following FDA emergency use authorization and new guidance from the CDC, Kinney Drugs has announced the availability of free COVID booster shots to eligible individuals.
Kinney has a chain of pharmacies in New York and Vermont, including one at 10 Main St. in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.kinneydrugs.com to learn more about the eligibility requirements and to schedule a time to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Individuals may be required to show proof of vaccination.
