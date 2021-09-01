LEAF Council to share services
NORWICH — The expertise and experience of the Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation’s Council on Alcoholism and Addictions will be shared with Chenango County’s addiction and mental health service providers.
According to a media release from Chenango County Community Mental Hygiene Services, rural counties often work together on projects as well as share programming across county lines. Chenango County Community Services, Chenango County Health Network and Chenango Substance Abuse Prevention Coaction will begin working closely with LEAF staff to determine how they can best meet Chenango County’s needs with evidence-based prevention programming focused on educational, informational and awareness activities.
Chenango County Director of Community Services Ruth Roberts stated in the release that she believes LEAF “will greatly enhance our prevention and recovery efforts.”
Her sentiments were shared by the Director of Community Services for Otsego County Susan Matt, Chenango County Health Network Director Kimberly Lorraine and LEAF board member Douglas Brenner.
Founded in 1982 by Otsego County residents, LEAF is housed at 189 Main St. in Oneonta.
The addiction prevention agency’s services extend to schools, families and communities.
Its mission is to help create healthy environments free from the effects of alcoholism and other addictive diseases.
