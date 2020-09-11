AMBA Wellness Clinic to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women will sponsor its annual Multiphase Blood Analysis Wellness Clinic scholarship fundraiser from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, AMBA offers doctor-ordered blood tests. The basic AMBA Panel offers more than 30 blood tests for $40, including cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. Tests are also available for thyroxin, prostate PSA, Vitamin D-25, Hemoglobin A1C, and there is a take-home colon rectal test. Separate fees are charged for each extra test for which separate prescriptions are required.
Photo identification must be presented at the time of testing.
The sponsoring group will charge a separate fee of $9 per participant for bringing the service to the community. Participants may pay the $9 by cash or by check made out to Tri-County Chapter of NYSW Inc.
AMBA accepts checks or money orders only made payable to AMBA, for the testing process.
Call 800-234-8888 between 8:30 and 5 p.m. Monday or Friday to make an AMBA blood screening appointment. Participants will need to provide their doctor’s name and address when making their appointments.
