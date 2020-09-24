Screening Coach to be at state park
NORTH BLENHEIM — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at Mine Kill State Park in North Blenheim from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Mammograms and pap tests will be offered to those who are uninsured or underinsured and age 40 or older.
Colorectal cancer screening kits will also be available for men and women 50 or older who are uninsured or underinsured.
Call 888-345-0225 or visit www.Bassett.org/CSP for more information and an appointment, which is required.
