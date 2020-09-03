DVH to switch health record system
WALTON — Delaware Valley Hospital, as part of United Health Services, is implementing an electronic health record system, called Epic, starting Saturday, Sept. 12.
Because of this system upgrade, Delaware Valley Hospital’s Community Pharmacy will close at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, to take inventory and will reopen for its regular hours at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The Primary Care Center in Walton will be closed Saturday, Sept. 12, will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
With the new system, one chart will follow a patient throughout his or her entire health care experience, officials said in a media release, from the doctor’s office to the hospital and from the hospital to the lab and pharmacy.
All organizations using Epic can exchange patient data for improved patient care, the release said. Providers will have the ability to coordinate care with clinicians outside of UHS.
Patients and their caregivers can access MyChart, where they will have the ability to request prescription refills, view test results and notes, schedule appointments, communicate with their care team, pay bills and more.
