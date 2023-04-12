Activity survey directed at Walton
WALTON — United Health Services Delaware Valley Hospital will conduct a survey between April 15 and April 30, called The 4W’s of Walton. The 4W’s are who, what, where and when.
According to a media release, the survey is being conducted to gather input from residents of the town and village of Walton regarding activities they take part in and those they don’t or can’t take part in and what is preventing them from participating.
Delaware Valley will share the information gathered with organizations, businesses, churches, the school and agencies, to learn how best to reach out to community members, when planning events or disseminating information.
The survey’s purpose is to learn more about what might cause isolation and to identify barriers that may be affecting participation in activities. Once obstacles are identified, people will be brought together to work to help eliminate those barriers.
The 12 question survey, available on Survey Monkey, is accessible at www.surveymonkey.com/r/4WsofWalton. Hard copies will also be provided to those who call Delaware Valley Hospital’s Community Relations office at 607-865-2409.
