Mpox vaccination to be administered
DELHI — Delaware County Public Health Services will conduct a Monkeypox, also referred to as Mpox, vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 99 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, two vaccinations are recommended for the best protection. A second clinic will be scheduled in June.
The required registration for Wednesday’s clinic may be completed available at www.delawarecountypublichealth. com or https://tinyurl.com/yueu4z4h.
Call 607-832-5200 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.