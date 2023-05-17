Mpox vaccination to be administered

DELHI — Delaware County Public Health Services will conduct a Monkeypox, also referred to as Mpox, vaccination clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at 99 Main St. in Delhi.

According to a media release, two vaccinations are recommended for the best protection. A second clinic will be scheduled in June.

The required registration for Wednesday’s clinic may be completed available at www.delawarecountypublichealth. com or https://tinyurl.com/yueu4z4h.

Call 607-832-5200 for more information.

