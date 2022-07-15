Vaccination clinic scheduled
UHS Primary Care in Walton will have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children, ages 6 months through age 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 19.
The Moderna vaccine will be given. The Centers for Disease Control recommendation for full protection is for each child to receive a second dose in 30 days. A second clinic will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Registration is required. Call 607-865-2400 to sign up. UHS Primary Care is on thew campus of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital at 1 Titus Place in Walton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.