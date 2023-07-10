Screening coach to be in Walton
WALTON — Bassett Health Care Network’s mobile cancer screening coach will be at Walton High School at 47-49 Stockton Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
According to a media release, mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap and HPV tests will be available to eligible uninsured and underinsured individuals 40 and older. Take home colorectal cancer screening kits will be available to eligible individuals 45 and older.
Call the Cancer Services Program at 888-345-8225 to check on eligibility and schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.