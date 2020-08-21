Hospital upgrades imaging equipment
WALTON — UHS Delaware Valley Hospital has replaced two of its x-ray machines. According to a media release, the upgraded equipment is the first in the area to enhance image quality through high definition. The machines also reportedly produce a 25% lower dose of radiation than previous devices.
As further stated in the release, another technological advancement being used by the hospital is specialized software for scoliosis. Scoliosis is described as a sideways curvature of the spine. Only one view is now required for the radiologist to see the entire spine.
UHS Delaware Valley Hospital offers some evening and Saturday hours for many of its imaging services. Doctors do not have to be affiliated with UHS Delaware Valley Hospital for patients to have their testing done locally.
Call 607-865-2126 for more information.
