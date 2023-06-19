Health screenings for women offered
MIDDLEBURGH — Bassett Healthcare’s Medical Mobile Screening Coach will be at Bassett Health Center at 109 Baker Ave. in Middleburgh from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 22.
According to a media release, free mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, pap tests and HPV tests will be offered to insured, uninsured or underinsured women age 40 or older.
Call 888-345-0225 to check on eligibility and make an appointment.
