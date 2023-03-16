Mental health at UHS addressed
WALTON — United Health Services Delaware Valley Hospital has added two full-time professionals to its Primary Care, Walton office. According to a media release, the two were hired as a way of addressing the reported shortage of mental health professionals in the area.
Shasta Treadway, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, will see clients 18 and older, Monday through Friday in the office. She will see all newly-referred clients so she can assess their needs. As a nurse practitioner, she will manage medication treatment for clients, those who are already on medication, or those she feels would benefit from medication.
Margarita Gershik-Gleyzer, a licensed clinical social worker, will be available on a full-time basis via telehealth to provide psychotherapy to clients going through anxiety, depression, grief, and other difficult life challenges. Gershik-Gleyzer’s approach to therapy is described as supportive and non-judgmental. She will work with clients 15 and older, helping them explore their issues, identify their strengths, and overcome their struggles.
A part-time nurse practitioner and licensed clinical social worker will also be available through telehealth. The nurse practitioner, JoAnn Sciacca, will see children age 7 and older. Social Worker Maura Gordon will see adults.
Provider referrals are required so staff may learn more about possible physical ailments and/or medication side effects that may be contributing to a client’s condition. Once the referral is received from the provider, the client will be called for an appointment.
UHS Primary Care Walton is at 2 Titus Place in Walton, on the main campus of UHS Delaware Valley Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.