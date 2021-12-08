SHARON SPRINGS — The annual Sharon Springs Victorian Holiday Celebration will be held Friday, Dec. 10 through Sunday, Dec. 12.
The celebration is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday and festival hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
According to a media release, visitors are encouraged to dress in Victorian costumes, but it is not required.
A tree lighting will at 6 p.m. Friday in the front yard of Sharon Springs Central School will be followed by the laying of a memorial wreath by members of the American Legion.
A Parade of Lights will travel to the fire station where hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Santa will be there to greet children and distribute gift bags provided by the Sharon Springs Fire Department Auxiliary.
Free horse-drawn carriage rides featuring Clydesdale horses will also be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A professional photographer will take free photos with Santa in the Roseboro ballroom.
Holiday Victorian High Tea will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miss Lodema’s Tea Room at the Roseboro. Call 518-860-5513 for reservations. More information is at www.sharonspringschamber.com/events .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.