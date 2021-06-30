HOWES CAVE — The Iroquois Museum has announces a slate of events for the summer, including weekend Iroquois social dancers and artist demonstrations, a workshop, a community concert, and its annual Iroquois Arts Festival.
Every Saturday and select Sundays in July and August, the museum will present its Echoes of Tradition series, which brings dancers and artists from across Iroquois Country to the Schoharie County museum to share aspects of the culture with visitors.
Different Iroquois (also known as Haudenosaunee) social dance troupes will perform on July 3 and 10 and Aug. 14 throughout opening hours. Artists demonstrating skills such as beadwork, fingerweaving, porcupine quillwork, moccasins and drums will be at the museum on July 17, 24, 25 and 31; and Aug. 1, 7 and 21.
The museum will present a fundraiser, Roots, Rhythm, & Ale from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. The community event will include live music by Zydeco group The Rubber Band and Iroquois singer-songwriter Mike Jones, local artisans and food and beverages from local vendors. Tickets are $20 and include a commemorative cup and free beer from Serious Brewing. Concert-only tickets are $10. Proceeds support museum education programs and collection management.
The annual Iroquois Arts Festival over Labor Day Weekend is scheduled for from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4 and 5. The festival celebrates Haudenosaunee creativity with live performances by cultural groups, demonstrations, an outdoor Arts Market with traditional and contemporary arts and fine crafts, family activities and more. The event will feature The Sky Dancers from Six Nations Reserve in Ontario, Onondaga storyteller Perry Ground, the Museum’s archaeology department, and wildlife rehabilitator Kelly Martin, who will bring a variety of animals, including birds of prey.
The Iroquois Museum, at 324 Caverns Road in Howes Cave, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday from May until October. Admission is $5 to $8, and children 5 and younger are admitted free. For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.iroquoismuseum.org.
