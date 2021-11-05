Families with children who have not received advanced child tax credit payments under the American Rescue Plan have until Monday, Nov. 15, to seek enrollment, according to a media release from Opportunities for Otsego.
The tax credit is designed to provide families with half of their child tax credit payments in 2021 with monthly payments of $300 for children younger than 5 and $250 for children younger than 17. The second half will be received in 2022 upon filing tax returns.
No action is required for households who have children and have already filed taxes for 2019, 2020 or registered to receive a COVID stimulus check from the IRS.
Families who do not file taxes or have no recent income may still receive the full credit amount by visiting www.GetCTC.org.
As further stated in the release, anyone who has a child with a Social Security number in their household may receive the credit, even if they do not have one themselves.
“The advanced child tax credit is not only essential to supporting families, but is estimated to cut childhood poverty by 36% in New York State,” Opportunities for Otsego CEO Daniel Maskin noted in the release, adding that he encourages all eligible families with children in Otsego County to seek enrollment to get their full credit.
Families who are already eligible for and receiving payments based on their 2020 tax return may use the IRS Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their family status, marital status, income, number of dependents and bank information.
Call 1-607-433-8000 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.