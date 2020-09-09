Judges 'impressed' by properties 

COOPERSTOWN — The 2020 Clark Foundation Cooperstown Beautification Contest winners were announced recently by Clark Foundation President Jane Forbes Clark.
According to a media release, village residential and business properties were judged based on their horticulture beautification efforts. Winners received a $1,000 award for first place; $750 for second place; $500 for third place; and $400 for honorable mention in three specific categories.
In Category 1: Most Attractive Floral Display in a Business Setting, first place went to Pioneer Patio at 46 Pioneer St., owned by Richard and Kathryn Busse. Coming in second was The Inn at Cooperstown at 16 Chestnut St. owned by Mark and Sherrie Kingsley. Third place was awarded to the Bank of Cooperstown at 73 Chestnut St. Honorable mention was awarded to Tin Bin Alley at 114 Main St., Doubleday Cafe at 93 Main St. and SEFCU at 169 Main St.
In Category II: Most Effective Overall Planting Which Enhances a Residential Property as Seen From the Street, Peter and Judith Henrici at 92½ Pioneer St. came in first, followed by Martin and Margaret Tillapaugh at 24 Pioneer St. in second place and Jose Raul Monzon and Bridget O’Mara at 108 Pioneer St. in third. Honorable mention went to Charles and Ursula Hage of 73 Pioneer St., Carol Taylor of 1 Westridge Road and Rita Myers of 82 Grove St.
In Category III: Most Appropriate Residential or Business Window Box and Boxes and/or Hanging Basket or Baskets, first place was awarded to Richard and Barbara Haylick at 94 Fair St. Second place went to the White House Inn at 46 Chestnut St. operated by Ed and Marjorie Landers and third place went to Timothy Johnson who resides at 203 Main St. Honorable Mention was given to Perry Ferrara of the Railroad Inn at 28 Railroad Ave., Charles Dimick of the Hotel Pratt at 50 Pioneer St. and Roger and Carla MacMillan of 12 Main St.
Judges were Ron and Carole Bayzon of Richfield Springs, both graduates of the University of Rhode Island. Ron is a SUNY Cobleskill professor emeritus. Carole was a special education teacher of horticulture in the state of Maryland.
Both have been greenhouse growers for more than 40 years and own and operate The Mercantile Greenhouse in the Richfield Springs area.
Adjectives used by the judges to describe this summer’s winning displays included impressive, classic, eye-catching, handsome, attractive, appealing and restful.
