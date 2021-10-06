Several libraries in the Four County Library System have chosen to participate in a statewide initiative called “The Great Give Back.” Created by the Suffolk Cooperative Library System, The Great Give Back provides opportunities for library patrons to participate in service-oriented projects.
Guernsey Memorial Library in Norwich will continue to collect wish list items for the Chenango County SPCA through Oct. 16. The list is posted at www.guernseymemoriallibrary.org.
The Village of Library of Cooperstown will continue to collect food and hygiene items for Cooperstown Food Pantry through Oct. 16.
Worcester-Schenevus Library will continue to collect animal food donations for Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans of Oneonta through Oct. 16.
Moore Memorial Library in Greene will sponsor “Keep Greene Clean!” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16. The event is designed to bring the community together to help beautify the village.
Huntington Memorial Library in Oneonta will sponsor a Halloween costume swap and bookmark activity from noon until 6 p.m. Oct. 16, at the Destination Oneonta Harvest Party in Neahwa Park
Gently used costumes may be exchanged or donated. Patrons may also decorate bookmarks for the residents at Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Sherburne Public Library will sponsor a free community event to celebrate fall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The event will include a costume contest, games, activities and treats. Donations of canned goods or money will be accepted to support the local food pantry.
From now through Nov. 17, Bainbridge Free Library will sponsor a community-wide food drive for non-perishable food items, soap and toothpaste for the Bainbridge Food Pantry.
