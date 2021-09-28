WORCESTER — The Worcester-Schenevus Library will host a reception for “A Century of Her Art,’ its exhibit of paintings by the late Roberta vonHahmann, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, this will be the first posthumous exhibit of paintings by the local artist since her passing in January 2019.
vonHahmann, a Cobleskill resident during the 1980’s and 20-year member of the Schoharie County Arts Council, painted landscapes and portraits. She studied for 10 summers with portrait artist Betty Warren at Malden Bridge School of Art.
She was commissioned by Cobleskill schools to paint portraits of two staff members (Ted Smith and William Miller) and painted portraits of several other Cobleskill residents.
The prize-winning artist’s landscapes include scenes familiar to her from Schoharie, Otsego and Delaware counties.
During the five years before her death (at 103) vonHahmann painted six portraits, including a self-portrait and several landscapes. She displayed them and other works in a number of exhibits.
The Worcester-Schenevus Library show features 25 of Roberta’s paintings, including Schoharie Creek in August, Adirondack Blue Mountains, other water sand landscapes and 10 portraits.
Anyone who modeled at the Malden Bridge School of Art between 1982 and 1991 is encouraged to contact the artist’s daughter at gailvh@gmail.com if they are interested in obtaining the original or a print of their portrait.
The exhibit opened Sept. 17 and will close Oct. 31. The library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; noon until 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Worcester-Schenevus Library is at 170 Main St. in Worcester.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.