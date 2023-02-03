Where are you getting information related to the supernatural? Hollywood? The internet? Your imagination? Are we a world filled with ghosts? Are your ancestors walking around on this earth, invisible to us? Are they turning lights on and off in your homes? They are not. Where are you getting your information on life and death and what comes after? Are you being filled with the devil’s lies that can be found online? The fallacy of reincarnation is not an idea supported by the Bible.
When your heart stops beating, when breath ceases to be in your lungs, your options for choosing your eternity have run out. Scripture says that “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” There are not multiple lifetimes to get it right. There are not multiple lifetimes to improve, to make better choices, to serve God. Man shall die once, then face the judgment.
Whether you chose to put your faith in Jesus Christ alone and obeyed the gospel, or whether you chose to live for yourself, serving your own lusts, and trusting in your own good works to earn you a ticket into heaven’s gates — this will determine your eternity.
God “now commands all men everywhere to repent.” Repentance involves not only turning away from sinful behavior, but turning away from all other belief systems that aren’t centered around the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. If you have a hodge-podge of beliefs from different religions, God is commanding you to start over and make not the Jesus of your own imagination, but the Jesus Christ of the Bible your belief. If you have a buffet of philosophies that you chose one thought from here and one theory from there, God is commanding you to leave it all behind and follow the Jesus Christ of the Bible! The Bible is reliable friend, validated through archaeology, science, and harmony.
The hands that penned the scriptures wrote facts that the scientific and philosophical community didn’t know until hundreds of years later, some thousands. They also wrote prophecies concerning future empires that have come true. Jesus fulfilled at least 300 Old Testament prophecies in His earthly ministry. We can trust the words of the Bible because it was not man alone who wrote the Bible but the Holy Spirit through man.
The Bible speaks about Heaven and hell as real places, not parables or metaphors. Of one the scriptures say, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” Of the other it says, “There will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.” Revelation 20:14 states first that death and hell will be cast into the lake of fire. It then states that “This is the second death.” According to scripture, there are actually two deaths for those who refuse the grace of God in the cross of Christ. They will physically die once like we all will, but something much worse will follow. The lake of fire is not a temporary place of “purging” where we are disciplined for a period of time and then released. This is for eternity!
Does this concern you? I hope so. Do you know what God did for guilty sinners like you and me? He came here as a man, a perfect and sinless man, and paid the ultimate price for our sins by dying on a terrible cross. He became poor that we may become rich. He left his throne and took our place. Our savior took the death sentence for us! Three days later he rose from the dead, confirming that all he said was true.
If this means anything to you, don’t delay. Cry out to God for salvation! Turn from your sins and turn to God. Read the Bible and obey it. Be water baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of sins. Begin your walk with God today!
