Area high school students interested in advocacy, public policy and government may apply to attend the Students Inside Albany conference funded by the League of Women Voters of New York State Education Foundation.
A free scholarship to the conference is open to students from the Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Laurens, Milford, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester school districts.
Applications, which are due Feb. 3, are available at lwvcooperstownarea.org or by emailing sia@lwvcooperstownarea.org.
The 22nd annual SIA conference will be held May 22 to 25 in Albany. The conference “brings together high school students from across New York to learn about state government and how citizens can participate in policy making,” a LWV media release said.
Albany insiders will discuss the operations of New York state government. Students will observe Assembly and Senate sessions and shadow their Assembly members and senators.
“Seeing State government in action up close can be a powerful and inspiring experience for high school students,” Liane Hirabayashi, co-president of the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area, said.
The group has sent local high school students to the conference for more than 25 years, the release said.
The 2022 Students Inside Albany Conference is being planned as an in-person event.
The status of the conference could change depending on the pandemic. Conference participants will be required to be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination upon arrival in Albany, according to the release.
Email Maria Kaltenbach at sia@lwvcooperstown area.org for more information and an application.
