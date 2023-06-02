Two area members of the New York Army National Guard have been promoted.
Kenneth Clark of Middleburgh, assigned to the 827th Engineer Company, received a promotion on April 5, to the rank of sergeant.
Joseph Weidlich of Cobleskill, assigned to the Joint Force Headquarters, received a promotion on March 6, to the rank of sergeant major.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, development potential and capability for additional responsibility.
